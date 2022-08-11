Dua Lipa Wore an Alligator Skin Bodysuit with Fishnets and Nothing Else

Averi Baudler
Published on August 11, 2022
There's only one phrase that adequately describes Dua Lipa's year so far: Booked and busy. After stopping in Chicago for Lollapalooza, and before jetting off to Southeast Europe to spend some time in her hometown, the singer was onstage yet again this week in Budapest — and of course, she had a stunning outfit to accompany her performance.

On Thursday, Lipa shared a roundup of photos and concert videos from the August 10 performance at the Sziget Festival. While the pop star has worn many of the same outfits during her Future Nostalgia world tour, she sported a sexy, never-before-seen ensemble comprised of a sleeveless turtleneck bodysuit in a gray alligator skin print paired with black fishnet tights.

Deciding to skip bottoms altogether, Dua's video showed off the bodysuit's hip bone-barring high-cut legs as well as a pair of silver drop earrings and black ankle booties. A rosy pink lip, black winged eyeliner, and shimmery shadow completed the singer's look, and she wore her hair in loose waves parted down the middle.

Lipa's Budapest appearance comes shortly after she had some much-needed family time in Prishtina, Kosovo, where she wore two iterations of her go-to outfit formula. On Monday, the singer shared a series of photos from her stay that detailed a black-and-white houndstooth Versace corset top and skirt set before posting another dump later that day showing off a bubblegum pink Givenchy nylon crop top and shorts co-ord.

