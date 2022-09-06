Dua Lipa's Latest Look Is Dripping in '90s Glamour

Her slinky dress and straight side bangs scream vintage Victoria Beckham.

Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.
Published on September 6, 2022 @ 11:09AM
Dua Lipa Black Plunging Dress Balcony Photo Instagram
Photo: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is a jack of all trades. Obviously, producing chart-topping hits is practically second nature to her, but the star also has a knack for crafting trendy and eye-catching ensembles — and then expertly posting them in Instagram photo dumps. Her latest carousel gives fans a look at her most recent OOTN (Outfit of the Night), which is dripping in vintage '90s glamour, channeling some of the decade's greats like Victoria Beckham and Cindy Crawford.

On Tuesday, Lipa posted a collection of selfies showing off her look for a YSL Beauty launch party. In the snaps, Lipa posed on a balcony in a slinky and plunging black gown with a ruched midsection and purple floral appliqué. Her dark hair was arranged into a messy updo with stray hairs poking out of the bun and pin-straight, forehead-sweeping side bangs. The singer ditched accessories altogether, letting her smudged smoky eye and peachy lip do the talking.

In the first snap, Lipa put her index finger to her pursed pout while winking before leaning against the balcony in the second slide. Another shot showed the back (or lack thereof) of the frock, which simply consisted of a strip of fabric that ran from the neck to the base of her back.

"a french kiss 💋," she captioned the slew of pictures.

In a separate roundup, Lipa shared behind-the-scenes images from the night, including a shot in the makeup chair and another at a dinner table with her friends and sister Rina Lipa. The last slide captured the performer putting her famous dance skills to use in a video of her getting down on the dance floor. "Paris never ever lets me down 🖤," Lipa wrote. "a beautiful evening celebrating the launch of the new Libre intense perfume campaign @yslbeauty 🖤🌹#Libre."

