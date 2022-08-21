Celebrity Dua Lipa Dua Lipa Rang In Her 27th Birthday Wearing the Tiniest Bedazzled Bra And the tallest platform heels. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 21, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: @dualipa/Instagram Happy birthday to Dua Lipa and her impeccable, celebratory style. On Sunday, the pop star kicked off the festivities for her 27th year on earth early, and wore an outfit fit for the Leo queen she is. In a content dump captioned "birthday week," Dua modeled a tiny bedazzled bra bridged together by a number of crystal-embellished circles, and on bottom, she wore a high-waisted white maxi skirt and the tallest Mary Jane platform heels in matching patent leather. She accessorized with a white shoulder bag with a silver chain that matched her bracelet, a black Western-inspired belt looped through her skirt's waistband, and a smattering of silver rings. In contrast to her party look, Dua's birthday glam was relatively low-key. Her hip-length brunette hair was styled down, straight, and with a middle part, while her bronzed skin (fresh tan lines, included) and a glowing complexion provided the finishing touches. Dua Lipa's Plunging Slinky Slip Dress Is a Masterclass in Vacation Dressing While Dua is seemingly still on vacation in Albania, her outfits are hard at work. Days earlier, she gave a masterclass in vacation dressing while wearing an outfit that's actually easy to copy. Posing on a stone staircase, the singer paired a sage green maxi dress that featured a plunging neckline and a keyhole cutout with a cropped lilac cardigan and a bright green woven handbag. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit