Dua Lipa Wore the Most Gloriously Extra Plaid Romper
The Rolling Stone cover star recently opened up about her unconventional upbringing and her relationship with Anwar Hadid.
It's a Dua Lipa world and we're all just living in it.
The Future Nostalgia singer, who boasts 59 million Instagram followers and a collection of charting singles, just added an impressive new title to her resume: Rolling Stone cover star.
In the new profile, the 25-year-old opens up about releasing her latest album in the middle of a pandemic, her relationship with Anwar Hadid ("I'm very comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others"), and her unconventional upbringing in London (she moved to Albania at 11 but returned, without her parents, to live with a family friend in Camden four years later).
When she's not, uh, covering the biggest music publication in the world, Lipa can be found experimenting with the boundaries of fashion in, say, a plaid romper with cutouts at the waist.
Next up for the performer? The 2021 Grammys. Lipa, who already has two wins to her name, is nominated for six (!) Grammys this year: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album.