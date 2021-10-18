Dua Lipa Remixed Denim on Denim Into a Butterfly Top and Unexpected Jeans

After giving Mariah Carey's signature butterfly top an update last month and giving a nod to the diva during last year's Grammy Awards, Dua Lipa is back at it. In her latest Instagram gallery, Lipa showed off in another butterfly top — only this time, it was a denim version. A blend of '00s Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake with a dash of Mariah? Leave it to Dua Lipa.