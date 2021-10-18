Dua Lipa Remixed Denim on Denim Into a Butterfly Top and Unexpected Jeans
After giving Mariah Carey's signature butterfly top an update last month and giving a nod to the diva during last year's Grammy Awards, Dua Lipa is back at it. In her latest Instagram gallery, Lipa showed off in another butterfly top — only this time, it was a denim version. A blend of '00s Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake with a dash of Mariah? Leave it to Dua Lipa.
The 2021 version of the outfit replaced Carey's bedazzled sequins (the OG version came courtesy of Emanuel Ungaro) for frayed, light-wash denim. Lipa paired the top, which had her tattoos and sideboob on full display, with coordinating wide-leg denim, which echoed the butterfly motif with an applique on the leg and another on her hip. She finished the outfit with other aughts standards: a trucker hat and a belly chain.
"Kaybug," she captioned the photos, adding an Atari-style Space Invaders emoji for good measure and the usual head-scratching moment that comes with all of Lipa's social media posts.
Lipa's not the only singer throwing it back to the Elusive Chanteuse herself. Olivia Rodrigo wore a sparkling butterfly top on Instagram earlier this year. Her caption paid homage to two of Carey's signatures with a butterfly and rainbow emoji.
Carey debuted what would become one of her most iconic outfits at VH1 Divas 2000: A Tribute to Diana Ross at Madison Square Garden in 2000. Three years earlier, she released her album Butterfly, which included singles "Honey" and "My All," both of which hit no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.