Drew Barrymore Says Bridgerton Inspired Her to Get Back on a Dating App
"I was like, 'I'm not dead, I'm not dead!'"
Just like everyone else, Drew Barrymore can't get enough of Netflix's new sexy series, Bridgerton.
On Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress welcomed stars Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor to dish on everything from the mood-setting music (we're talking about that violin cover of Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next") to how they prepared their families for the more steamier moments (a lot of fast-forwarding was involved). And during the discussion, Barrymore decided to share a personal confession of her own.
"I got back on a dating app during Bridgerton," revealed Barrymore, after her co-host Ross Matthews credited Dynevor and Page for "turning our engines back on."
Drew continued, "I was like, 'I'm not dead, I'm not dead!' For me, that was a big step."
This month, Barrymore admitted that she previously got stood up by a man she matched with on Raya while chatting with comedian Nikki Glaser on her show. "I booked a date with one guy, finally, and then he stood me up at the exact time we were supposed to meet," Barrymore said. "I was like, 'Can't you be a jerk an hour before? That would have been such a time-saver." A few months prior, she told Jane Fonda — who famously declared she was "swearing off men" — that she felt the same way, revealing: "I think I'm there and have been there for the past five years."
Drew divorced her third husband, Will Kopelman, in 2016, after four years of marriage.