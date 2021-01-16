Drew Barrymore Says Bridgerton Inspired Her to Get Back on a Dating App

"I was like, 'I'm not dead, I'm not dead!'"

By Alicia Brunker
Jan 16, 2021 @ 2:28 pm
Just like everyone else, Drew Barrymore can't get enough of Netflix's new sexy series, Bridgerton.

On Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress welcomed stars Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor to dish on everything from the mood-setting music (we're talking about that violin cover of Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next") to how they prepared their families for the more steamier moments (a lot of fast-forwarding was involved). And during the discussion, Barrymore decided to share a personal confession of her own.

"I got back on a dating app during Bridgerton," revealed Barrymore, after her co-host Ross Matthews credited Dynevor and Page for "turning our engines back on."

Drew continued, "I was like, 'I'm not dead, I'm not dead!' For me, that was a big step."

This month, Barrymore admitted that she previously got stood up by a man she matched with on Raya while chatting with comedian Nikki Glaser on her show. "I booked a date with one guy, finally, and then he stood me up at the exact time we were supposed to meet," Barrymore said. "I was like, 'Can't you be a jerk an hour before? That would have been such a time-saver." A few months prior, she told Jane Fonda — who famously declared she was "swearing off men" — that she felt the same way, revealing: "I think I'm there and have been there for the past five years."

Drew divorced her third husband, Will Kopelman, in 2016, after four years of marriage.

