Drew Barrymore Has a Very Special Nickname for Cameron Diaz
The two reunited to celebrate Barrymore's birthday.
There was a mini Charlie's Angels reunion to celebrate Drew Barrymore's 46th birthday. To commemorate the big day, Barrymore let her famous pals take over her show — and one in particular, Poo Poo, stole the show. Turns out, Poo Poo is fellow Angel Cameron Diaz and her appearance wasn't a surprise at all, because when Poo Poo showed up on her screen, Barrymore knew exactly who it was.
Diaz explained that the two call each other Poo Poo and that normally, they celebrate Barrymore's birthday together. Instead of buying each other extravagant gifts, they choose to spend time together.
"Usually we get to actually be together," Diaz said. "We are not big gift-givers, we're more about experience, so we always try to go someplace and do something with the girls and be together. Cook, eat, hang and stay up all night and just have the best time."
Barrymore added that they've grown closer since the days of Charlie's Angels. She noted that Diaz is one of the only people she'll share a bed with.
"I don't like co-sleeping with anyone, it's a thing," Barrymore said. "I don't know why but it's my thing. If it's like a lover then obviously that's different, but no friends. I will sleep in a bathtub, I've slept on a pool table, like you name it, but this one, oh my gosh. We've lived together for periods of time, been roommates. I've slept in a tent while my fever was breaking on a Chilean mountain in a thunderstorm in, like, Patagonia. I mean, yeah, we've been everywhere together."
Diaz went on to tell Barrymore how special she is and how important their friendship is.
"Truly one of the great joys of my life is our friendship," Diaz said. "When I think about you, literally I will cry, because I just think you're so special and to celebrate you every year, it's one of my favorite times of the year."