Drew Barrymore Goes on Makeup-Free Girls Hike with Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, and More

Taylor Swift has nothing on this squad! Drew Barrymore gathered her besties this weekend and led them on a makeup-free hike, and the adventurous crew was star-studded to say the least. The troupe included Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Barrymore couldn't help but swooning over her amazing gal pals as they spent the day together. She posted a selfie of the hikers on her Instagram, writing a touching note to the people she loves: "#peopleilove hold onto those you love and climb a mountain together. The women in my life are doers. That can be anything from life, work and physical capability. Zest if you will. I follow my friends. And when I am most in need, I hold on tighter. But it is when they need me... I know I have done something right. To earn their trust. Love your fiends. Share kindness. Hold onto moments and most of all... MAKE MORE PLANS!!!!!!!!!"

Barrymore has been enjoying the great outdoors a lot this week—she also shared a picture of herself enjoying the colorful leaves in the park, writing, "#treesilove Ok this one is a cheat, but I will always remember the beauty of fall, on this glorious day #momentsilove."

