27 of Drew Barrymore's Absolute Favorite Things

She's spent three-plus decades in the spotlight, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a celebrity who's any more down-to-earth than Drew Barrymore. The 42-year-old Santa Clarita Diet star and Flower Beauty founder constantly keeps it real, whether she's sharing her favorite beauty products on Instagram or rocking sweats in the airport. After growing up in Hollywood, Barrymore isn't fazed by glitz and glamour—and these days, you'd have better luck spotting her on a weekend hike with daughters Olive, 5, and Frankie, 3, than you would on the red carpet. She's just living her best life, and we can't help but admire each and every step she takes. Of course, we also admire (and appreciate) the fact that she's willing to share her endless supply of tried-and-true skincare recommendations with the masses. Seriously, for anyone looking to test out a new face mask, Barrymore's Instagram feed is the gift that keeps on giving.

We can't get enough of the self-proclaimed beauty junkie's top picks across the board, makeup and otherwise. So for our February issue, we asked our cover star to spill on all of her favorite things, from fashion and food to travel and pop culture. Scroll down for 27 of her must-haves.