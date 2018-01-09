27 of Drew Barrymore's Absolute Favorite Things

Jan 09, 2018 @ 9:00 am

She's spent three-plus decades in the spotlight, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a celebrity who's any more down-to-earth than Drew Barrymore. The 42-year-old Santa Clarita Diet star and Flower Beauty founder constantly keeps it real, whether she's sharing her favorite beauty products on Instagram or rocking sweats in the airport. After growing up in Hollywood, Barrymore isn't fazed by glitz and glamour—and these days, you'd have better luck spotting her on a weekend hike with daughters Olive, 5, and Frankie, 3, than you would on the red carpet. She's just living her best life, and we can't help but admire each and every step she takes. Of course, we also admire (and appreciate) the fact that she's willing to share her endless supply of tried-and-true skincare recommendations with the masses. Seriously, for anyone looking to test out a new face mask, Barrymore's Instagram feed is the gift that keeps on giving.

We can't get enough of the self-proclaimed beauty junkie's top picks across the board, makeup and otherwise. So for our February issue, we asked our cover star to spill on all of her favorite things, from fashion and food to travel and pop culture. Scroll down for 27 of her must-haves.

Skincare Savior

"I don't have vanity—except when it comes to a zit. I can't live without an acne fighter. This one from Clinique really works."

available at nordstrom.com $18 SHOP NOW
Ear Candy

"These Zara earrings look great with an unbuttoned silk blouse and a red lip."

"These Zara earrings look great with an unbuttoned silk blouse and a red lip."
Currently Reading

"Vacationland by John Hodgman. He's so great."

"Vacationland by John Hodgman. He's so great."
Style icon

"David Bowie."

Shower Staple

"I love the Living Proof Restore formula. So good."

"I love the Living Proof Restore formula. So good."
Hands-free Obsession

"The Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore heart fanny pack."

"The Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore heart fanny pack."
Ideal Meal

"Shrimp Francese at Rao's in New York City."

Signature Scent

"Patchouli."

Statement Piece

"I love this bird hat so much. I wear it all the time."

Song on Repeat

"'Loved by You,' by Powers. It has a good feel to it, and it just makes me happy."

Haircare hero

"Batiste Original Formula dry shampoo works so much better than any other dry shampoo I've ever tried. It's ridiculously amazing and lets you work a blowout for as long as possible. Plus, it's not expensive. It puts other dry shampoos to shame."

available at target.com $6 SHOP NOW
Classic Carryall

"I've had a Jansport backpack my whole life."

"I've had a Jansport backpack my whole life."
Best Shades

"I've always been a big collector of sunglasses, but I really like getting them from the kiosks on the street. I'm definitely cheap when it comes to sunglasses. Then you don't worry if you lose them."

Ultimate Hotel

"Covent Garden Hotel in London."

Dream Designer

"Isabel Marant."

Binge-Worthy Show

"I watch the satirical news cycle like a crazy person. Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Trevor Noah. I never miss any of those shows. That is, for me, my biggest binge."

Fitness Guru

"Marnie Alton is the biggest ass-kicker I know, and when I'm working out with her, my body is completely different. Even more importantly, my strength, my abilities, and my capabilities change."

Complexion Pick-Me-Up

"Korean masks—specifically the company Jay Jun. They have three-step masks that tend to work in the most amazing ways. They're profound. Changed my life."

available at walmart.com $6 SHOP NOW
Instagram Obsession

"@fur_you."

Shoe Obsession

"I mean, it's everything from the rubber sandal that I get at the Hawaiian gas station to a good chunky, platform, strappy shoe that I love."

Top Travel Spot

"I'm always excited when I get to Tulum. Who doesn't love Tulum?!"

Pout Perfector

"Aquaphor. Day and night."

"Aquaphor. Day and night."
Wardrobe Must-Have

"Soft t-shirts. They're usually vintage."

Admired Artist

"Elizabeth Peyton."

Tavel must-have

"A good pair of Free City sweatpants."

"A good pair of Free City sweatpants."
Best Shopping Scene

"Rose Bowl Flea Market." 

Favorite Family Activity

"Any fun weekend adventures with my daughters. Whenever I say, 'Girls, we're going on a trip,' they're always so adventurous and adaptable and fun. It could be going to see turtles or Disney World or going to a lake house or just something really quiet and simple. We could go to the woods. We go all over the place. Going to the beach in San Diego and catching waves with Olive on my back—that's always fun."

For more stories like this, pick up the February issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

