Drew Barrymore Dons a Pink Flowy Outfit and Flower Crown for Beautycon    

Give her a pair of wings and Drew Barrymore would be a real-life fairy. The 41-year-old actress and owner of cosmetics line Flower Beauty attended Beautycon in N.Y.C. yesterday, and she looked positively ethereal in her flowing pink outfit.

The 50 First Dates star certainly knows a thing or two about beauty, and she was happy to share her expertise with the Beautycon crowd. For the event, Barrymore wore a BCBGMAXAZRIA dress that featured an abstract multicolored print. She paired the flowy ensemble with a turquoise statement cuff and a bold blue eye shadow and pink lip. Her long strawberry-blonde hair fell naturally around her shoulders as she posed for pictures on the red carpet.

To take her fairy vibes up a notch, Barrymore donned a flower crown as she hung out in the Flower Beauty booth. She shared a snap of the crowd on Instagram, writing, "Social media was alive and well at @beautycon! Our @flowerbeauty booth felt wonderful. So many beautiful women in one giant arena! #girlsrule #beautyfromwithin #happinessandmakeup."

The actress was simply radiant at the event, and we're sure the lucky attendees learned a thing or two about inner beauty!

