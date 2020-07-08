DB: Yes. Social media gives everyone a platform, but growing up in Hollywood, I hated soapboxes. So, first, I was like, "I don't want to give messages that way, and I'm not sure I want to post a lot, period." There was no social media when I was younger, but everything was very much out there about me. That was a great training ground — it wasn't necessarily my choice, but it was best not to kick and scream about it. I was in a job where it was fair game for my behavior to make headlines, and I never had bitterness or a chip on my shoulder about the way my life went. I moved out when I was 14, and then there was a 20-year period where I was very quiet. I went away, got my life together, took care of myself. And I got to enjoy the '90s, which was hella fun. There was a nice middle in the sandwich that was delicious and completely untapped. You didn't know everything about everyone — there wasn't the technology for it. Then you get into the 2000s with Y2K and everything becoming botlike. Who would've thought that someone would create something that's in literally every person's hand? I mean, that wasn't in George Orwell's book [1984], but it might as well have been.