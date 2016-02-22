Birthday Girl Drew Barrymore's Bubbly Instagrams Will a Smile on Your Face

This particular Hollywood sweetheart is bold, bubbly, and has been in the acting business for most of her life. In fact, it was her very first movie role in the 1982 Steven Spielberg film E.T. that cemented her spot as a child star. From there, the actress has gone on to star in a slew of box-office hits, including The Wedding Singer and Charlie's Angels. Yep, that's right! Of course, we are talking about birthday girl Drew Barrymore on her 41st birthday.

Now an eight-time InStyle cover star, Barrymore is known for her gorgeous looks, boho-chic style, and carefree, funny personality. Despite her many, many projects—which include being a mom and managing her Flower cosmetics line, Barrymore still manages to have fun in her everyday life. On Instagram, she posts photo evidence in which she's often seen paling around with friends or striking a silly pose in true-Drew fashion. To see for yourself, look through the actress's funniest photos below. We promise they'll make your day.

