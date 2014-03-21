If We Were Tris from Divergent, This is What We'd Wear in Real Life

First, let's lay down some facts about the factions in Divergent, the YA novel-turned-movie, out in theaters today: The story revolves around a dystopian society divided into five factions, each assigned to embody a single virtue and with that, a particular color. At the age of 16, everyone is required to take a test to determine which faction they should be placed in. Tris, played by Shailene Woodley, is transferred from Abnegation, the selfless sector whose members wear gray to avoid attracting attention, to Dauntless the brave where all-black uniforms are mandatory.

From a fashion standpoint, a full-on monochromatic look can be hard to pull off (unless you're Lupita Nyong'o, that is). In honor of Tris' changeover, we pieced together looks that that evolve from head-to-toe gray to head-to-toe black—all of which we'd wear in real life. Undergo the Tris transformation and shop the gray-to-black faction-inspired looks.