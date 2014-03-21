If We Were Tris from Divergent, This is What We'd Wear in Real Life

Courtesy (7)
First, let's lay down some facts about the factions in Divergent, the YA novel-turned-movie, out in theaters today: The story revolves around a dystopian society divided into five factions, each assigned to embody a single virtue and with that, a particular color. At the age of 16, everyone is required to take a test to determine which faction they should be placed in. Tris, played by Shailene Woodley, is transferred from Abnegation, the selfless sector whose members wear gray to avoid attracting attention, to Dauntless the brave where all-black uniforms are mandatory.

From a fashion standpoint, a full-on monochromatic look can be hard to pull off (unless you're Lupita Nyong'o, that is). In honor of Tris' changeover, we pieced together looks that that evolve from head-to-toe gray to head-to-toe black—all of which we'd wear in real life. Undergo the Tris transformation and shop the gray-to-black faction-inspired looks.

1 of 5 Courtesy Photo (4)

Break Up An All-Gray Look With Metallics

Sweater: Sass amp Bide, $290; sassandbide.com
Skirt: Topshop, $390; topshop.com
Cuff: Forever 21, $7; forever21.com
Pumps: Alice + Olivia, $325; nordstrom.com
Create a Gray Gradient

Create a Gray Gradient


Skirt: HampM, $18; hm.com
Sweater: Sass amp Bide, $290; sassandbide.com
Necklace: Zara, $50; zara.com
Pumps: L.A.M.B., $225; shoplamb.com
Sprinkle In Darker Hues

Sprinkle In Darker Hues

Sweater: Madewell, $98; madewell.com
Skirt: HampM, $18; hm.com
Earrings: BaubleBar, $34; baublebar.com
Sneaker wedges: Nike, $125; nike.com
Color-Block With Grays and Blacks

Color-Block With Grays and Blacks

Sweater: Madewell, $98; madewell.com
Pants: Mango, $310; mango.com
Cap: Zara, $17; zara.com
Necklace: Victoria Bekerman, $125; victoriabekerman.com
Sneaker wedges: Nike, $125; nike.com
Avoid a Static Effect With Texture

Avoid a Static Effect With Texture


Pants: Mango, $310; mango.com
Top: Cami, $128; caminyc.com
Jacket: OAK, $480; net-a-porter.com
Ear cuff: 8 Other Reasons, $45; 8otherreasons.com
Mules: Zara, $100; zara.com

