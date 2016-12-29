A Timeline of Drake's Romances On-Screen and IRL

Drake has had a long history of romances, from his famous on-again-off-again saga with Rihanna, to his even more famous (and more recent) Instagram with Jennifer Lopez, which she reposted on her own account, basically confirming their dating (or at least hooking up) status.

Then of course, there were his Degrassi days—Jimmy and Ashley forever!—not to mention the on-screen girls from his music videos. And yes, we're including that famous Nicki Minaj lap dance from her "Anaconda" video, which reportedly sparked his now-famous feud with Meek Mill, Minaj's on-again-off-again boyfriend, although she and Drake were never officially dating.

We've put together a brief timeline of Drake's lovers, both on and off-screen, just to take a peek inside the complicated dating life of the rapper. We're sure there's much more to him than meets the eye, as Drake loves to keep his private life private, entertaining us only with a cryptic Tweet or Instagram photo here and there.

Scroll down below to take a look!