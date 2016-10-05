Here's What Happened When Drake Finally Visited Drake University

It's been several months, but Drake University students' #BringDraketoDrake campaign finally paid off.

After students launched the online initiative in April, Drake finally stopped by the school while he was in the university's hometown, Des Moines, Iowa, during a leg of his Summer Sixteen Tour.

The singer hinted on Instagram that he was going to visit the school, writing on Instagram to students, "I'mma pull up on ya." When his comment went viral, students gathered on the quad Tuesday, but as the day went on there was no Drake. The university documented the excitement/disappointment with a hilarious Instagram video they shared after they thought they had been stood up.

"If you haven't heard, Drake the rapper did not visit campus today," they captioned it. "But, our students still had a great day. #BringDraketoDrake lives on."

It turned out though, Drake did visit the campus that day, it was just really late at night when almost no one was around. Still, the rapper not only stopped by, but posted several photos of himself posing on the campus, performing at his concert, and walking towards his private jet in a Drake University letter jacket and basketball jersey.

Something tells us, Drake University applications are about to go up.