Important Question: Who Is the Biggest Rom-Com Douche of All Time?

Toast for the douche bags? In the immortal words of Cher Horowitz, as if!

Why do rom-coms always foil the charming romantic lead with a terrible, entitled buffoon who somehow always manages to (at least initially) win the affections of the film’s clever female protagonist? We're beyond tired of this trope, and we decided it was high-time to put these douches in their place.

After conducting a casual office poll, we’ve compiled (and ranked) the biggest offenders the rom-com game—from the harmless jocks to the most genuinely awful d-bags onscreen.

Who is the biggest rom-com jerk of them all? Here are our findings: