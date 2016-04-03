Happy 92nd Birthday, Doris Day! See 11 Vintage Images of the Gorgeous Star

Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Olivia Bahou
Apr 03, 2016 @ 7:15 am

Today, Doris Day turns 92, but she’ll forever be remembered as the 15-year-old big-band singer who stole America’s hearts. Starting out on stage, the star evolved into one of the most popular actresses in American cinema.

From hits like Moonlight Bay to The Pajama Game, the actress made her name famous in Hollywood, but that wasn’t the only thing she was known for. Between her ringlet curls and her gorgeous gowns, Day will go down in history as a style icon.

In honor of her birthday, keep scrolling to see 11 throwback images of the stunning star.

1 of 11 Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

In heart pajamas

The actress and actor John Raitt wearing matching heart pajamas in this 1962 photograph.

2 of 11 Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

In a checkered dress

Day poses for a portrait wearing a checkered dress with a white collar and black bow.

3 of 11 Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho

In a black bustier

The singer wears a black bustier with musical notes adorning it like a sash.

4 of 11 Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho

In a crewneck sweater

Day poses with a basket of eggs in this sweet Easter portrait.

5 of 11 Warner Brothers/Getty Images

In a collared shirt and maxi skirt

The actress is captured with actor Jack Carson in a scene from the 1949 film, It's a Great Feeling.

6 of 11 Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In a printed dress

Day poses in the front seat of her new Oldsmobile convertible in this 1949 snap.

7 of 11 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In an off-the-shoulder top

Day shows off her gorgeous curls in this 1940 portrait taken in New York City.

8 of 11 Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In a strapless white gown

The singer smiles in a white ruffled dress while she stands behind the microphone in the 1950 film, Young Man with a Horn

9 of 11 Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In a skirt suit and beret

Day smiles on the set of the 1948 film, Romance on the High Seas, in a tailored suit and wool hat.

10 of 11 Metronome/Getty Images

In a strapless black gown

The actress was photographed in a black strapless gown with a full tulle skirt in this 1945 portrait.

11 of 11 Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In a green top and yellow pants

Day poses in a green shirt, yellow capri pants, and gold heels in this 1945 portrait.

