Donald and Melania Trump Were Booed While Paying Respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg
The crowd chanted "vote him out."
Donald and Melania Trump visited the steps of the Supreme Court to pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Thursday, her coffin draped with the American flag.
As he emerged, the president was met with loud booing from the crowd, which soon evolved into a chant of “vote him out.” Though he looked over at the crowd, his reaction is unclear, as both he and the first lady wore face masks — a rare practice for either of them.
Ginsburg passed away on Friday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 87 years old. According to Ginsburg’s granddaughter, Clara Spera, the justice communicated on her deathbed her “most fervent wish” that she “not be replaced until a new president is installed.”
Trump has no intention to grant Ginsburg’s dying wish. During a rally on Saturday, Trump reportedly told his supporters that he will be nominating a “very brilliant woman” to take Ginsburg’s seat in the coming days.