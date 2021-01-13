Donald Trump Is Now the First U.S. President to Be Impeached Twice
Trump was first impeached almost exactly a year ago.
The House of Representatives has voted to impeach Donald Trump again, making him the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.
A House majority voted on Wednesday to charge him with inciting insurrection in last week's attacks on Capitol Hill, which left five people dead. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 232-197 vote was made up of 222 Democrats and 10 Republicans, and approved one article of impeachment against the president.
"The president of the United States incited this insurrection and this armed rebellion," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during the vote. "He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation we all love."
The debate will now move to the Senate, though a trial is not expected until after Trump leaves office on Jan. 20. The trial will determine whether to convict Trump and potentially bar him from ever running for any office again.
In December 2019, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment. At the time, the Senate voted to acquit him.