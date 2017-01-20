Donald Trump Is Sworn in as the 45th President of the United States

On Friday, Jan. 20, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. While standing on the West Front of the Capitol, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. administered the oath of office to Trump, whose wife, Melania, and children stood by his side.

The newly sworn in president then delivered his inaugural address, in which he laid out his hopes for the four years ahead. "We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people. Together, we will determine the course of America, and the world, for many, many years to come," he stated.

President Trump thanked the Obama family for their help throughout the transition. "They have been magnificent," he said of President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama.

VIDEO: Inside the Obama Family's New Kalorama Home

 

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton explained her attendance at the event in a tweet. "I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future," she wrote.

 

 

Keep scrolling to see the public figures who attended the 2017 presidential inauguration.

The Trumps: Donald, Melania, Donald Jr., Barron, Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany

Melania Trump in Ralph Lauren Collection, Ivanka Trump in Oscar de la Renta, and Tiffany Trump in Taoray Wang

Barack and Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama in Narciso Rodriguez

George and Laura Bush

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton in Ralph Lauren Collection

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

