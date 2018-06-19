whitelogo
Donald Trump
Celebrity
Ivanka Trump's Instagram Keeps Getting More and More Tone-Deaf
Jun 19, 2018 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
Obamas, Bushes Unite to Slam Trump's Zero-Tolerance Immigration Policy
Jun 19, 2018 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
5 Ways You Can Help Children Separated from their Families at the Border
Jun 18, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Chrissy Teigen Makes Trolling President Trump a Family Affair—In the Name of Charity
Jun 14, 2018 @ 4:30 pm
This Is What Melania Trump Is Doing Instead of Traveling with the President
Jun 11, 2018 @ 1:30 pm
Melania Trump Puts Rudy Giuliani in His Place After Stormy Daniels Comments
Jun 08, 2018 @ 9:45 am
Here's What Samantha Bee Had to Say About Calling Ivanka Trump a "Feckless C—t"
Jun 07, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Melania Trump's Latest Outfit Seems to Say, "I'm Here"
Jun 06, 2018 @ 4:15 pm
Thanks to Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump Just Got a Grandma Out of Jail
Jun 06, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Donald Trump's Reported Weight Loss Plan Still Includes Burgers
May 30, 2018 @ 6:00 pm
Kim Kardashian Wore the Most Unexpected Accessory for Her White House Meeting with Trump
May 30, 2018 @ 5:45 pm
Looks Like Chrissy Teigen Will Be Allowed to Follow Donald Trump on Twitter Again
May 23, 2018 @ 2:30 pm
Donald Trump Just Called Melania "Melanie" on Twitter, and the Internet Had a Field Day
May 19, 2018 @ 5:30 pm
Donald Trump Was Not at the Hospital with Wife Melania for Surgical Procedure That Blind-Sided Her Friends
May 15, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Donald and Melania Trump's Marriage Is the Most "Awkward" Presidential Union in Modern History: Historian
May 13, 2018 @ 4:00 pm
Kim Kardashian Is Working with the Trumps, And No, This Has Nothing to Do with Kanye
May 10, 2018 @ 12:15 pm
Donald and Melania Trump Are No Longer Welcome at the Met Gala
May 07, 2018 @ 4:30 pm
It's Okay to Talk About Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Smoky Eye
May 01, 2018 @ 11:45 am
At Least One Part of Melania Trump’s New Wax Figure Is Eerily Accurate
Apr 26, 2018 @ 7:00 pm
Melania Trump Awkwardly Tries to Avoid Holding Donald Trump's Hand Once Again
Apr 24, 2018 @ 6:45 pm
Shania Twain's Recent Political Comments Did Not Impress Fans Much
Apr 23, 2018 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
Queen Elizabeth Looks Like She's Fallen Under Justin Trudeau's Spell
Apr 19, 2018 @ 5:30 pm
Queen Elizabeth Cracks a Rare Joke, and It's About Donald Trump and Barack Obama
Apr 10, 2018 @ 2:45 pm
