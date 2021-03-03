Dolly Parton Got a "Dose of Her Own Medicine" and Received the Moderna Vaccine
She even remade her hit song "Jolene" to fit the occasion
Country mega-superstar Dolly Parton has received the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the singer posted a picture to Twitter of having the vaccine administered.
"Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine," Parton wrote. (Notice the arm-cutout sweater — a genius way to remain on-trend while practicing safety.)
Last year Dolly donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which was working with Moderna to research and develop a vaccine – one of the first to be authorized in the United States. While the federal government did eventually donate $1 billion in the study, the leader of the research effort Dr. Mark Denison said that Dolly's initial investment really aided the critical early stages of the study.
She also posted a video of the vaccination to her Twitter.
"I'm finally going to get my vaccine," she says in the video. "I'm so excited! I've been waiting awhile. I'm old enough to get it, and I'm smart enough to get it."
She even broke into a new special rendition of her smash hit "Jolene": "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine. I'm begging of you please don't hesitate," she sang. "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, because once you're dead, then that's a bit too late."