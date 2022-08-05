Doja Cat Just Shaved Her Head and Eyebrows on Instagram Live

Do it for the ‘gram.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 5, 2022
Doja Cat
Photo: Getty Images

At this point, there are few hair colors that Doja Cat hasn't sported. But one look she'd yet to try on (until now, that is)? A super-short buzz cut, which she not only just debuted while on Instagram Live, but showed her followers the process of also shaving her eyebrows off from start to finish.

After buzzing her hair, the pop star moved onto her brows before getting candid with her more than 23,000 viewers about why she made the decision. "You guys have seen me wear my natural hair out. I had, like, two eras where my hair would be out," Doja said. "I would straighten it ...There was a moment where it was natural, and I don't even wear it natural 'cause I don't feel like it and it's just a f**ing nightmare, dude. I'm over it."

Doja Cat Instagram Live
Doja Cat Instagram Live

The singer added that she was "really liking" the new look and saw "no point" in keeping her hair since she usually wears wigs for concerts and appearances. Another plus: Doja noted that her "wigs are going to lay flatter if I ever do wanna wear a wig" with the buzzed length.

"What is use of having hair if you're not going to f**ing wearing it out?" she added. "I don't even sport it, so I'm shaving it off. There's no point. I've never felt so f**ing happy, like ... it's very funny how much of an effect taking my hair off my head has positively influenced me."

Doja continued, "I can swim, which is a big deal for me because I love to surf. I can swim, I can work out, I can do like real strenuous workouts and sweat my ass off" and later hilariously concluded, "I'm glad my head is a good shape. I was scared it was going to give peanut head ... I was like, 'What the f**k does my head look like without hair?'"

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Brittany O'Grady's Tips For Battling Humidity Are So Easy to Follow
Brittany O'Grady's Summer Beauty Hacks Are Surprisingly Easy to Follow
Lizzo
Lizzo Revealed That She Doesn't Believe in Monogamy
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Monochromatic Moment Included Summer's Most Beloved Controversial Pant
Florence Pugh Valentino Haute Couture Show
Florence Pugh Clapped Back at "Vulgar" Critics of Her See-Through Valentino Dress
Lorde Good morning america
Lorde Just Ditched Her Dark Hair To Go Blonde
Leslie Mann
Leslie Mann Shares What Products She Has Stood Behind For 20 Years
Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet
Amanda Peet and Sarah Paulson Talk Their Best and Worst Beauty Moments Since the '90s
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling Is Done with Crash Diets and "Punishing" Herself with Exercise
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne Like You've Never Seen Her Before
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Is Facing Backlash Over Her Tone Deaf Advice for Working Women
Everything to Know About Cardi B and Offset's Relationship
A Complete Timeline of Cardi B and Offset's Relationship
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Teased New Music in a Red Thong Swimsuit and Platform Heels
Ava Duvernay
Ava DuVernay, in Front of the Camera
Britney Spears Response Lead
Britney Spears Slammed Sister Jamie Lynn for Performing Her Songs at the Radio Disney Music Awards
Jack Quaid
Jack Quaid Just Wants to Make You Laugh
Iris Law
Iris Law Just Got a Platinum Blonde Buzzcut