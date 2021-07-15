Doja Cat Went Braless in a Lace-Up Cutout Dress With the Highest Slit
She the baddest in the club.
Doja Cat is certainly not afraid to take a fashion risk, but we already knew that.
On Wednesday night, the "Say So" singer attended the Pretty Little Thing x Winnie Harlow launch party at La Mesa Lounge in Los Angeles, wearing a black lace-up cutout dress with a slit all the way up to her hip. The rising star also appeared to go braless under the practically sheer dress.
She paired the look with black lace-up heels, which had a completely rhinestoned front strap, and a black face mask. She wore her dark tresses pinned straight and down to her butt and sported super long white and nude acrylic nails.
The Planet Her singer is known for her iconic and out-there fashion choices. From cutouts to latex jumpsuits and silver wigs, she always stands out on the red carpet. Since her smash hit and first single "Say So" was released last year, the singer has taken the music industry and red carpets by storm.
Just the other day, Doja Cat wore a sexy Marshall Columbia outfit, which featured a hot pink long-sleeve cutout shirt and the tiniest white mini skirt that allowed the string of her matching pink undergarments to peek out. We just can't wait to see what she wears next.