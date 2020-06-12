Celebrity PSA Demands Justice for Breonna Taylor
Celebrities including Kerry Washington, Alicia Keys, and Gabrielle Union promoted actionable ways to demand justice for Breonna Taylor in a new video that spotlights Taylor's mother.
There’s another celebrity PSA making the rounds, but it’s hardly like the rest.
Celebrities including Kerry Washington, Alicia Keys, Gabrielle Union, and many others, recorded themselves asking a simple 8-word question: Do you know what happened to Breonna Taylor? That question prefaces a video message from the late Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, who describes the 26-year-old EMT’s murder, perpetrated by three Louisville police officers who entered her apartment using a “no-knock” search warrant: Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly, and Myles Cosgrove.
"They fired 22 times, eight of those bullets landed in the body of the most essential worker I will ever know," Palmer said. "Now the whole city is mad, now the whole world is mad. Breonna should not be dead. Some days, I feel like I can't breathe without her. This should never happen to another family. I am Breonna Taylor's mother, say her name.”
Tamika Mallory, co-founder of social justice organization Until Freedom, outlines what viewers can do in the next minutes of the video, encouraging people to 1) Call Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and demand the firing of Hankison, Mattingly, and Cosgrove; 2) Call Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and demand he charge the officers who murdered Taylor; 3) Call Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder and demand he finish his investigation and turn it over to both the Attorney General and the lawyers representing Taylor. The PSA, which was published on Wednesday, also calls for Louisville residents to demand council members to vote to ban no-knock warrants — the ban was unanimously passed later that day (named Breonna's Law), and Fischer tweeted his intent to sign it into effect.
Additional ways you can help fight for justice for Breonna Taylor include donating to a GoFundMe to support her family and signing a petition to demand justice.