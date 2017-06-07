Do These Models Really Wear Glasses? Let's Investigate

Geek chic is beyond in these days—from Chanel fanny packs to Fenty knee socks—it seems that no one can resist the allure of the outlandishly nerdy. That being said, it’s hard to tell where exactly the line is drawn between practicality and aesthetic appeal. Is there actually anything in Kendall Jenner’s fanny packs, or are they simply a fashion statement?

This brings us to a matter of grave importance: models wearing glasses. It’s not uncommon to see this generation’s It Girls snapping selfies from behind a pair of oversize rims, a la your seventh-grade Algebra teacher.

#ad 🌞 Excited for what's to come with @vogueeyewear !!!! #showyourvogue A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on May 24, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

🖤 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

Queen Adri 🖤 @adrianalima A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 25, 2017 at 7:20am PST

So here’s the question: Do these pillars of contemporary culture actually *need* glasses, like, to see? We’ve reached out to several of these models’ reps for comment (no response yet) and did some sleuthing of our own.

RELATED: Celebrities Are Obsessed with This Retro Accessory

Here’s what we uncovered in our optical investigation.