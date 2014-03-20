Train Like Tris! Work Out in Divergent-Inspired Gear

In the first installment of Divergent, a good majority of the YA novel is dedicated to heroine Tris' transition into Dauntless, a faction where she must undergo arduous training to make the cut. With the movie adaptation (starring Shailene Woodley) out in theaters this Friday, March 21, we expect to see equally intense gear designed to withstand the trainees' rigorous, hardcore regimen.

In anticipation of that, we did some scouting ourselves for high-performance workout wear in sweat-wicking fabrics with too-cool detailing, like mesh panels, slick prints, and unique silhouettes.

From sports bras to sneaks, add fuel to your training sesh and exercise your right to workout style with our 20 Divergent-inspired selects. You = unstoppable.

Adidas by Stella McCartney

$200; net-a-porter.com

Nike Sports Bra

$35; ladyfootlocker.com
Bodyism

$145; net-a-porter.com

Nike

$100;  nike.com

Live The Process

$95 (bra), net-a-porter.com, $145 (leggings), net-a-porter.com

Asics Tank

$30; asicsamerica.com
CW-X Capris

$90; ladyfootlocker.com
Mover

$95; mover.com

Athleta

$108; athleta.com

Adidas Sports Bra

$45; ladyfootlocker.com
Michi Leggings

$189; carbon38.com
Weargrace

$105; net-a-porter.com

Gap Body

$50; gap.com

Theory+

$95; net-a-porter.com

