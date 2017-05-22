Dita Von Teese on the Fetish Heels That Inspired Her Career

I started my career in the early '90s wanting to be the next Bettie Page. Back then I was a young blonde from a farming town in Michigan, and when I saw the pinup pictures of Page with her jet-black hair, pale skin, and classic '50s style, I was enamored. Even when she was filming something really risqué, she always had an air of playfulness and fun about her.

So I dyed my hair black and spent almost two years emulating her before I found my own look. Then, a few years ago I heard that all the shoes she wore when she posed for [photographer] Irving Klaw were going up for auction. I got out my best perfumed stationery and wrote a heartfelt letter to the owner telling him how much it would mean to me if I could buy a pair outright. I even flew to Las Vegas to pick them out.

They're beautiful custom-made fetish heels that she wore all the time, so for burlesque fans like me they're basically Dorothy's ruby slippers. It was a pinch-me moment when I tried them on, especially since they're a size 6½ and fit me perfectly. Now they live in an antique birdcage in my home in Los Angeles. I always felt like I was following in Page's footsteps, so to have the actual shoes that created those footsteps is really something.

