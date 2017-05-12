Getting Ready for Dior Cruise with Olivia Palermo

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Jane Asher
May 12, 2017 @ 11:45 am

When it comes to the hottest fashion show of the year, you know perennial It-girl Olivia Palermo will be in attendance.

The fashionista let us in on her getting ready process with makeup artist Daniel Martin, before sitting front row at the Dior Cruise runway presentation in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday evening. Palermo was of course dressed head-to-toe in Dior for the big event, and Martin gave her a gorgeous look using, you guessed it, Dior cosmetics.

VIDEO: Olivia Palermo Stars in New Piaget Ad Campaign

 

Check out her getting ready diary, shot by Martin himself, below.

Courtesy of Olivia Palermo

Monogrammed Everything

"J'DORE DIOR." 

Courtesy of Olivia Palermo

Time to Accessorize

"A girl's gotta have options, right?"

Courtesy of Olivia Palermo

You're Invited

"Such attention to detail with their invitations."

Courtesy of Olivia Palermo

Pucker Up

"These new Lip Tattoos really stain beautifully on the lips."

Courtesy of Olivia Palermo

Arm Candy

"Choices."

Courtesy of Olivia Palermo

Glam Time

"Daniel's very zen makeup station."

Courtesy of Olivia Palermo

Arrival

"Chic yet comfortable."

Courtesy of Olivia Palermo

Views

"A gorgeous sunset closes the collection on a beautiful note ..."

