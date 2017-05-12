Getting Ready for Dior Cruise with Olivia Palermo

When it comes to the hottest fashion show of the year, you know perennial It-girl Olivia Palermo will be in attendance.

The fashionista let us in on her getting ready process with makeup artist Daniel Martin, before sitting front row at the Dior Cruise runway presentation in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday evening. Palermo was of course dressed head-to-toe in Dior for the big event, and Martin gave her a gorgeous look using, you guessed it, Dior cosmetics.

VIDEO: Olivia Palermo Stars in New Piaget Ad Campaign

Check out her getting ready diary, shot by Martin himself, below.