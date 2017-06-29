Here's the Sweet Advice Diddy Gave Jay-Z About Raising Twins

Now that Beyoncé and Jay-Z have joined the Hollywood twins club, Sean "Diddy" Combs has some major advice for how to handle double the diaper duties.

During an appearance on The Late Show With Seth Meyers Wednesday night, the music mogul, who is father to twin 10-year-old daughters, revealed the tips he recently gave Jay-Z for raising twins. "The thing that I said is that you really have to be prepared for double the love," Diddy recounted to Meyers. "You're used to getting love from one child, but when you get this incredible love from two kids and they're twins, it's truly a blessing and may God bless him and Beyoncé and the family and everybody out there that has kids—period."

"To have twins is double the fun," Diddy added. Meyers didn't let him stop there, though. He had one more pressing question, asking if it's also "double the work." With a smile, Diddy skipped over the question and quipped instead with a smile, "I just want to say thank you to the mother of my children!"

Beyoncé and Jay-Z now have a family of five thanks to their new additions, whom they welcomed earlier this month. The couple is also parents to daughter Blue Ivy, 5. While they have yet to share any photos of their babies—or any additional details—the family has reportedly been relaxing in a stunning $400,000 a month Malibu rental home since the "Freedom" songstress gave birth.

Not a bad way for the twins to spend their first weeks in the world.