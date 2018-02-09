whitelogo
Dianna Agron
Fashion
See the Celebrities Who Have Worn Carolina Herrera's Designs
Feb 09, 2018 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
15 Actresses We Want to Play Princess Diana on Broadway
Aug 02, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Celebrity
Happy 31st Birthday, Dianna Agron! See the
Glee
Star’s Beauty Transformation
Apr 30, 2017 @ 7:00 am
Most Recent
Makeup
Daily Beauty Buzz: Dianna Agron's Pink Eyeliner
Apr 25, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
See the Stunning Looks from Chanel's Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner
Apr 25, 2017 @ 8:15 am
Tribeca Film Festival
Dianna Agron Offers Up Her Advice for Women Who Want to Break Into Film
Apr 21, 2017 @ 8:00 pm
Celebrity
Star-Studded: Best Parties This Week
Feb 03, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Most Recent
Fashion
Dianna Agron Wears the Sheerest Dress—and 6 Other Looks from Dior's Poison Girl Party
Feb 01, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Sundance Film Festival
Winter Street Style Inspiration from Sundance
Jan 27, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Sundance Film Festival
Stars Bundle Up in Style at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival
Jan 26, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Transformations
Dianna Agron's Changing Looks
Jan 01, 2017 @ 7:00 am
Weddings
Here's Your First Look at Dianna Agron's Wedding Ring
Nov 12, 2016 @ 4:30 pm
Weddings
Dianna Agron's Valentino Wedding Dress Was Anything But Traditional
Oct 18, 2016 @ 3:15 pm
Star Couples
Dianna Agron Ties the Knot with Mumford and Sons' Winston Marshall
Oct 16, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity Moms
Dianna Agron and Friends Cradle Olivia Wilde’s Baby Bump at the Global Citizen Festival
Sep 27, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Weddings
Bride-to-Be Dianna Agron Reported for Bridesmaid Duty and Looked Absolutely Stunning
Sep 13, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity
Lea Michele Shares an Emotional Message to Cory Monteith on the Third Anniversary of His Death
Jul 14, 2016 @ 7:45 am
Celebrity
Kate Moss Practices Her DJ Skills at Miu Miu’s Resort 2017 Presentation and Party
Jul 05, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Lea Michele Reminisces About Glee Alongside Throwback Photo of the Show's Cast
May 20, 2016 @ 9:15 am
Celebrity
Dianna Agron Wears a Beautiful Diamond on Her Engagement Ring Finger
Feb 24, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Movies
Dianna Agron on Her Role in
Bare
: "A Sex Scene Is Never an Easy Thing to Do"
Oct 29, 2015 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
10 Celebs Who Are Supporting Michelle Obama's #62MillionGirls Campaign on Social Media
Sep 29, 2015 @ 1:30 pm
Fashion
Be Transported to Paris with Tory Burch's New Dianna Agron-Directed Short Film
Sep 01, 2015 @ 5:45 pm
