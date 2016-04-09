Diane von Furstenburg's Life Advice: "Sometimes You Feel Like a Loser"

“When I was a little girl, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, but I knew the woman I wanted to be.”

That was Diane von Furstenberg, a woman who needs no introduction, speaking Friday morning at the Women in the World Summit in New York City. Her comment echoes the title of her 2014 memoir, The Woman I Wanted to Be ($18; amazon.com), a tome meant to be a memoir, but which often reads like a how-to manual—albeit an elegantly written one.

During her chat, she was asked about her best piece of advice for women today, and she didn’t hesitate. “The most important relationship in life is the one you have with yourself, and if you have that, every other relationship is a plus, and not a must,” she said.

In her next statement, we couldn’t help but wonder if she was still feeling the effects of her 7th annual DVF Awards, which took place the night before and where she honors women who exhibit the strength and courage to change the world. (And where InStyle contributor Emily Greener of I Am That Girl was honored with the People’s Voice Award for her work to improve the way young women treat themselves and each other.)

“We should all remember, we all feel insecure sometimes, and sometimes you feel like a loser—and we all do,” she said, to laughter in the crowd. “But I think the most important thing is to know that we do have the strength in us. I’ve never met a woman who is not strong; all women are strong.”