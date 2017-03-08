Meet the Inspiring Nominees for Diane von Furstenberg's People's Voice Award

Emma McIntyre/Getty
Olivia Bahou
Mar 08, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

Diane von Furstenberg does more than just design your favorite wrap dress. Each year, the DVF Awards recognize and support extraordinary women who are transforming the lives of other women around the world.

Five awards are given out each year at an annual ceremony. Two go to women within Vital Voices’ Global Leadership Network, who are “advancing the social, economic, and political position of women in their countries.” The Inspiration Award is given to a woman who has preserved against adversity to effect positive change. The Lifetime Leadership Award goes out to an individual who has dedicated her life to inspiring women.

The last award, the People’s Voice Award, is chosen by popular vote, and DVF needs your help to pick a winner. The organization has narrowed the field to four inspiring nominees, and voting kicks off Wednesday, International Women’s Day, through March 22 on DVFAwards.com.

VIDEO: How Your Favorite Stars Celebrated International Women’s Day

 

The winner of the popular vote will be honored, along with the rest of the award recipients, on April 6 at the 8th annual DVF Awards Ceremony at N.Y.C.’s United Nations, as part of The Women in the World Conference. Each of the non-profit organizations that are recognized are granted $50,000 to continue their work.

Keep scrolling to meet the four inspirational women nominated for the People’s Voice Award, and head to DVFAwards.com to cast your vote.

1 of 4 Courtesy

Kay Buck, Executive Director of CAST

The Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking (CAST) was established in 1998 to assist persons trafficked for the purpose of forced labor and slavery-like practices. Today, it's a multi-ethnic, multi-lingual human rights organization located in Los Angeles, which provides social services, legal services, outreach, and training.

2 of 4 Courtesy

Louise Dubé, Executive Director of iCivics

iCivics provides teachers with resources to engage and inspire students in meaningful civic learning. The organization provides over 110,000 teachers with the training and tools to teach students how government works by having them experience it directly through simulation games.

3 of 4 Courtesy

Chitra Aiyar, Executive Director of Sadie Nash Leadership Project

Sadie Nash Leadership Project promotes activism among young women by increasing their participation in social, political, and economic decision-making. The organization has an education model that includes rigorous coursework; mentoring; and service, experiential, and skill learning to help support and develop young women.

4 of 4 Courtesy

Astrid Heppenstall Heger, MD, Founder and Executive Director of the Violence Intervention Program

The Violence Intervention Program protects and treats victims of family violence and sexual assault. The organization provides a medical home for foster children and victims of violence; integrates mental health services into the standard of care; and examines, documents, and prosecutes cases of elder abuse.

