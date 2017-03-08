Meet the Inspiring Nominees for Diane von Furstenberg's People's Voice Award

Diane von Furstenberg does more than just design your favorite wrap dress. Each year, the DVF Awards recognize and support extraordinary women who are transforming the lives of other women around the world.

Five awards are given out each year at an annual ceremony. Two go to women within Vital Voices’ Global Leadership Network, who are “advancing the social, economic, and political position of women in their countries.” The Inspiration Award is given to a woman who has preserved against adversity to effect positive change. The Lifetime Leadership Award goes out to an individual who has dedicated her life to inspiring women.

The last award, the People’s Voice Award, is chosen by popular vote, and DVF needs your help to pick a winner. The organization has narrowed the field to four inspiring nominees, and voting kicks off Wednesday, International Women’s Day, through March 22 on DVFAwards.com.

VIDEO: How Your Favorite Stars Celebrated International Women’s Day

The winner of the popular vote will be honored, along with the rest of the award recipients, on April 6 at the 8th annual DVF Awards Ceremony at N.Y.C.’s United Nations, as part of The Women in the World Conference. Each of the non-profit organizations that are recognized are granted $50,000 to continue their work.

Keep scrolling to meet the four inspirational women nominated for the People’s Voice Award, and head to DVFAwards.com to cast your vote.