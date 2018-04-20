whitelogo
whitelogo
Diane von Furstenberg
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Diane von Furstenberg
Celebrity
Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week
Apr 20, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Awards & Events
Misty Copeland, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and More Come Together for the DVF Awards
Apr 14, 2018 @ 2:45 pm
Fashion
5 Women Who Are Changing Your World for the Better
Mar 07, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Most Recent
New York Fashion Week
Carolina Herrera and Diane von Furstenberg Face Their Legacies at a Moment When Women Need Them Most
Feb 13, 2018 @ 8:15 am
Christmas
17 Gifts Celebrities Gave This Holiday Season
Dec 26, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Videos
Jonathan Saunders Resigns from DVF
Dec 15, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Diane von Furstenberg Owns Her Age: "Being Older is an Achievement"
Sep 29, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Most Recent
New York Fashion Week
Designers Will Support ACLU and Push for Equality at NYFW
Aug 29, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
Jane Goodall and DVF Talk Social Media, Activism, and Animals
Aug 18, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Videos
New Parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Go on a Star-Studded Tahitian Vacation
Jul 10, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity
Inside the Empowering and Inspiring 8th Annual DVF Awards
Apr 07, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Fashion
Natalia Vodianova and DVF Talk Fashion, Family, and Charity
Apr 05, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Celebrity
These Celebrities in Ponchos Will Bring a Smile to Your Face
Mar 28, 2017 @ 6:30 pm
Celebrity
Meet the Nominees for Diane von Furstenberg’s People’s Voice Award
Mar 08, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
Get to Know Diane von Furstenberg's Gorgeous Granddaughter
Mar 06, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Fashion
Diane von Furstenberg & Miroslava Duma Talk Style and Motherhood
Feb 15, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Fashion
How DVF's Bright New Look Is Seducing Fans All Over Again
Feb 10, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Clothing
What I Wore to Meet Michelle Obama
Jan 20, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
17 Stunning Celeb Kids You Need to Know Now
Jan 03, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
9 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Royal
Dec 22, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Home Tours
Peek Inside Diane von Furstenberg's Idyllic Country Home
Oct 27, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Travel
These Photos of Stars on Summer Vacation Are Giving Us Major Wanderlust
Jul 24, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Fashion
Designer Jonathan Saunders Joins Diane von Furstenberg as Chief Creative Officer
May 16, 2016 @ 11:15 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!