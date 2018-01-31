whitelogo
Celebrity
Videos
House of Cards
Just Brought on Two Big Names for Its Final Season
Jan 31, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Judith Light's Metallic Dress Shut Down the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Gala Red Carpet
Nov 08, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Movies
Eleanor Coppola on Directing Her First Feature Film at 81
May 12, 2017 @ 2:30 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
See the Stunning Looks from Chanel's Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner
Apr 25, 2017 @ 8:15 am
Tribeca Film Festival
Dianna Agron Offers Up Her Advice for Women Who Want to Break Into Film
Apr 21, 2017 @ 8:00 pm
Videos
Jason Momoa Goes Shirtless for
Justice League
—and We're Definitely Not Complaining
Mar 23, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Movies
A Binge-Watching Guide for When You're Single and Loving It
Feb 07, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Diane Liane Marks Her Return to Broadway in a Figure-Flaunting Metallic Dress
Oct 17, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Videos
Watch Diane Lane and Paul Rudd Re-Create that Famous
Titanic
Scene
Mar 16, 2016 @ 7:45 am
SAG Awards
Why Blue Is the Hottest Color on the Red Carpet Right Now
Jan 31, 2016 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity
Hair Chameleon Diane Lane's Looks, Then and Now
Jan 22, 2016 @ 6:30 am
Celebrity
Helen Mirren, Diane Lane, and Elle Fanning on Their Powerful New Film,
Trumbo
Nov 04, 2015 @ 3:30 pm
Videos
Watch Diane Lane Reveal the Secret to Red Carpet Confidence
Oct 27, 2015 @ 8:00 am
Celebrity
It's All About Jane Fonda at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Oct 04, 2015 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
See Bryan Cranston Transform Himself in the First
Trumbo
Trailer
Aug 13, 2015 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity
Diane Lane Is Celebrating a Major Milestone Today
Jan 22, 2015 @ 7:05 am
Red Carpet
Jane Fonda Accepts Her AFI Life Achievement Award in a Custom Vera Wang Gown
Jun 06, 2014 @ 2:18 pm
Red Carpet
SAG Awards 2012 Beauty Trend: Pretty Ponytails!
Jan 30, 2012 @ 11:50 am
Happy Birthday Diane Lane: See Her Transformation!
Jan 22, 2012 @ 2:00 pm
Skin
Diane Lane's Under 5-Minute Beauty Routine
Mar 28, 2011 @ 1:34 pm
Celebrity
Stars Wow at the Hollywood Awards Gala
Oct 26, 2010 @ 11:28 am
Justin Bieber Launches Nail Polish Line, Hilary Duff's New Book, and More!
Oct 11, 2010 @ 1:20 pm
Celebrity
See the Stars' Kentucky Derby Hats!
May 03, 2010 @ 2:25 pm
