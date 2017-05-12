Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson List Their Los Angeles Home for $6 Million

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger split last summer after ten years together and we’re still not over it—don’t expect us to find closure anytime soon. Apparently Diane and Joshua are handling it a little better than we are though, according to Trulia they recently listed their shared West Hollywood home for the hefty sum of $6 million. Honestly not sure if we’re more upset over the loss of this classic celebrity couple or the fact that they both had to give up this glamorous 4,931-square-foot abode—it’s a seriously luxe pad.

Boasting five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a pool (duh), a bedroom-sized closet, guesthouse, and an airy open layout, we’re feeling very ready to relocate to West Hollywood. (Spot us $6 mil, will you?)

Scroll down below for a full tour of the former couple’s L.A. digs.

1 of 10 Courtesy

The Exterior

The glass-front home is the ultimate in modern luxury and architecture. 

2 of 10 Courtesy

The Bedroom

This pastel-hued bedroom (one of FIVE) offers a charming view of the yard's garden area through a generous floor to ceiling window. 

3 of 10 Courtesy

The Dining Area

This modern kitchen and dining area boasts the coolest light fixture of all time. 

4 of 10 Courtesy

The Bathroom

The minimalist restroom follows the home's laidback design scheme.

5 of 10 Courtesy

The Living Room

The open sitting space allows easy passage to the patio. 

6 of 10 Courtesy

The Sitting Area

This convenient corner bridges the gap between living rooms. 

7 of 10 Courtesy

The TV Room

We bet Diane and Joshua used to binge The Affair in this cozy nook. 

8 of 10 Courtesy

The Bedroom

This generous bedroom boasts a panel of floor-to-ceiling windows for the ultimate view. 

9 of 10 Courtesy

Walk-In Closet

This walk-in closet is bigger than most people's bedroom.

10 of 10 Courtesy

The Pool

A generous pool and patio stand just steps from the home's backdoors. 

