Diane Keaton
Celebrity
Diane Keaton
Movies
If You Love
Sex and the City
,
You’ll Want to See
Book Club
ASAP
May 18, 2018 @ 11:45 am
Movies
The 10 Movies You Need to See This May
May 01, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
Videos
Diane Keaton Is Continuing to Stand by Woody Allen Despite Sexual Assault Allegations
Jan 29, 2018 @ 7:15 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Nina Dobrev and Diane Keaton Channel Annie Hall at NYFW
Sep 13, 2017 @ 5:15 pm
Videos
The Most Gorgeous 'Grams from Ralph Lauren's Runway Show
Sep 12, 2017 @ 9:00 pm
Videos
Jane Fonda's Book Club Pick Is *So* NSFW
Aug 24, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Red Carpet
Meryl Streep Pays Tribute to Diane Keaton at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Gala
Jun 09, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Most Recent
Movies
A Binge-Watching Guide for When You're Single and Loving It
Feb 07, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Need a New Karaoke Song? Let Ariana Grande's Sexy Lip Sync Inspire You
Dec 25, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity
Blake Lively Totally Lost Her Chill Over Diane Keaton
Nov 18, 2016 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
Watch Niall Horan Choose Between Taylor Swift and Rihanna in "Who'd You Rather?" on
Ellen
Oct 27, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Finding Dory
Introduces Baby Dory in Adorable New Clip
Jun 21, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Celebrity
Watch Diane Keaton Pick Her Favorite Hollywood Hunk in a Game of "Who'd You Rather?" on
Ellen
Jun 17, 2016 @ 9:30 am
Videos
The Latest
Finding Dory
Trailer Reveals a New Setting for the Aquatic Sequel
May 24, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Movies
8 Movies to Watch With Mom this Weekend
May 07, 2016 @ 6:30 pm
TV Shows
These 9 A-List Film Stars Are All Heading to TV
Apr 21, 2016 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Watch the Full Trailer for
Finding Dory
Mar 02, 2016 @ 11:00 am
How Tos
How to Wear a Pantsuit in 12 Inspired Ways, as Seen on the Street Style Set
Mar 02, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
We Almost Can't Believe that Diane Keaton Turns 70 Today!
Jan 05, 2016 @ 7:45 am
Celebrity
First Wives Club
Alums Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Diane Keaton to Reunite for a Netflix Movie
Dec 17, 2015 @ 10:45 am
Movies
3 Holiday-Themed Movies You Should See This Year
Nov 12, 2015 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
Julia Roberts Calls Her Daughter Her Living Style Icon: "She Doesn't Care What She Wears"
Oct 11, 2015 @ 12:45 pm
