10 Striking Photos of Diana Ross to Celebrate Her Birthday

Ron Galella/WireImage
Anna Hecht
Mar 26, 2017 @ 7:30 am

Diana Ross is a Hollywood icon with one amazing voice. But, it isn't just her musical talents as a former member of 1960s musical trio The Supremes, and later as a solo artist, that make her a superstar in our eyes.

For one, the singer's fearless personality and tell-it-like-it-is attitude have left us enamored by her for decades. Second, Ross's sultry style and striking beauty cannot be overlooked. No matter the occasion, she manages to pull off extreme glamour like no one else. Throughout her career, Ross has redefined fierce, fabulous, and soulful style for generations of women.

Today, the singer turns 73. In honor of her life and artistic legacy, we've rounded up our favorite photos of Ross in which her fabulous beauty looks are on full display.

1 of 9 Harry Langdon/Getty Images

In 1987

Ross looked red-hot in a voluminous dress while posing for a portrait in Los Angeles.

2 of 9 Harry Langdon/Getty Images

In 1987

Wowza! Talk about fabulous. The singer was styled to perfection for this Los Angeles-based photo shoot. 

3 of 9 Harry Langdon/Getty Images

In 1987

Wearing a white gown and colorful eyeshadow, Ross looked gorgeous while posing for this on-point portrait.

4 of 9 Harry Langdon/Getty Images

In 1984

Who knew fruit could be such a chic accessory? Here, Ross looks like a tropical goddess.

5 of 9 Ron Galella/WireImage

In 1981

The singer wore a slinky, sexy dress while attending the Carousel Ball Benefiting the Children's Diabetes Foundation in Denver.

6 of 9 Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

In 1975

Hats off to Ross in this photo in which she epitomizes '70s chic.

7 of 9 Harry Langdon/Getty Images

In 1975

Talk about fabulous. Ross is a '70s goddess in this photo. 

8 of 9 Central Press/Getty Images

In 1973

Ross rocked a fur coat in this stylish portrait. 

9 of 9 John D. Kisch/Getty Images

In 1972

Here, Ross is shown in the biographical drama Lady Sings the Blues, based on singer Billie Holiday.

