whitelogo
whitelogo
Denzel Washington
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Denzel Washington
Videos
See the Full List of 2018 Oscar Winners and Nominees
Mar 04, 2018 @ 11:45 pm
Celebrity
Damn, These Hot Dads Over 60 Have Still Got It
May 24, 2017 @ 4:45 pm
Oscars
This Oscars Bit Was the Surprise Hit of the Night
Feb 26, 2017 @ 11:00 pm
Most Recent
Oscars
See All the Oscar Nominees at Their Very First Academy Awards
Feb 24, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Oscars
How to Sound Like You Know What You’re Talking About at Your Oscars Party
Feb 21, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Oscars
Viola Davis Just Made History with Her Three Oscar Nominations
Jan 24, 2017 @ 4:45 pm
Movies
13 Movies You Won't Want to Miss This Month
Dec 01, 2016 @ 7:30 pm
Most Recent
Movies
True Bromance:
The Magnificent Seven
Review
Sep 22, 2016 @ 3:15 pm
Toronto International Film Festival
See All the Stars at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival
Sep 19, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Toronto International Film Festival
The #Girlpower Message You Need to Hear From
The Magnificent Seven
Star Haley Bennett
Sep 10, 2016 @ 8:45 am
Movies
These Are the 10 Movies to Watch in September 2016
Sep 01, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Movies
22 Movies You Need to See in the Theaters This Fall
Aug 23, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity Weddings
10 Long-Lasting Celebrity Couples and How They Keep It Together
Jun 01, 2016 @ 10:15 am
Movies
It's Teacher Appreciation Day! See 10 of Our Favorite Onscreen Educators
May 03, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity
A New Poll Confirms Tom Hanks Is America’s Favorite Actor—See the Top Five
Jan 29, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity
To the Class of 2015: A Roundup of Our Favorite Celebrity Advice for Graduates
May 27, 2015 @ 4:30 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!