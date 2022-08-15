Celebrity Demi Moore Demi Moore Wore the Tiniest Hot Pink Bikini On a Boat "Soaking up summer." By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 15, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Demi Moore seems to be enjoying her summer — and she's doing it in style, too. The actress shared an Instagram thirst trap on Monday from a luxurious-looking trip that is giving us major vacation envy. She shared a selfie posing on a boat in a tiny hot pink string bikini with a mustard yellow button-down shirt as her cover-up. She accessorized with black aviator shades and she wore her famously long hair down. "Soaking up summer," she captioned the photo taken against a craggy backdrop, all while surrounded by water. Demi Moore Collaborated With Andie Swimwear to Create the Cutest Vintage-Inspired Bikinis Moore is a bit of an expert when it comes to bikinis; earlier this year, she released a collection with Andie Swim. At the beginning of the season, the actress gave her followers a sneak peek at the line with gorgeous shots of her modeling the swimsuits. Just last week, she wore another piece from the brand: the Tropez suit in crochet. She posted the most adorable image to show off the suit. Not only does she love the new piece, but so does her pup, Pilaf. "Meet Pilaf's favorite suit — the Tropez in Crochet," she wrote alongside the gallery. Demi Moore/Instagram Moore previously explained the creative process behind the collection to InStyle. "Throughout the design process in developing this special collection with the Andie team, our goal was to create stylish swimsuits that women of all ages can feel confident, secure, and comfortable wearing," she said. "Finding the right swimsuit that fits and feels good can be a vulnerable and challenging experience, so I wanted to design pieces that addressed aspects of women's concerns without compromising the look." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit