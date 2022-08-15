Demi Moore Wore the Tiniest Hot Pink Bikini On a Boat

"Soaking up summer."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022
Demi Moore Black Plunging Blazer 2019 Met Gala
Photo: Getty Images

Demi Moore seems to be enjoying her summer — and she's doing it in style, too. The actress shared an Instagram thirst trap on Monday from a luxurious-looking trip that is giving us major vacation envy. She shared a selfie posing on a boat in a tiny hot pink string bikini with a mustard yellow button-down shirt as her cover-up. She accessorized with black aviator shades and she wore her famously long hair down.

"Soaking up summer," she captioned the photo taken against a craggy backdrop, all while surrounded by water.

Moore is a bit of an expert when it comes to bikinis; earlier this year, she released a collection with Andie Swim. At the beginning of the season, the actress gave her followers a sneak peek at the line with gorgeous shots of her modeling the swimsuits.

Just last week, she wore another piece from the brand: the Tropez suit in crochet. She posted the most adorable image to show off the suit. Not only does she love the new piece, but so does her pup, Pilaf. "Meet Pilaf's favorite suit — the Tropez in Crochet," she wrote alongside the gallery.

Demi Moore Swimsuit Dog Pilaf Instagram Selfie
Demi Moore/Instagram

Moore previously explained the creative process behind the collection to InStyle. "Throughout the design process in developing this special collection with the Andie team, our goal was to create stylish swimsuits that women of all ages can feel confident, secure, and comfortable wearing," she said. "Finding the right swimsuit that fits and feels good can be a vulnerable and challenging experience, so I wanted to design pieces that addressed aspects of women's concerns without compromising the look."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Demi Moore x Andie
Demi Moore Collaborated With Andie Swimwear to Create the Cutest Vintage-Inspired Bikinis
Lizzo Pink Bikini Fishnets Instagram Post
Lizzo Paired Her String Bikini With Fishnet Stockings and Pearls
Vanessa Hudgens Resting Elbow On Table Space Buns Duck Face
Vanessa Hudgens Paired Her Neon Bikini With Space Buns
Best Bathing Suit Cover-Ups
Go From Beach to Bar With These Stylish Bathing Suit Cover Ups
Vanessa Hudgens Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens's Red-Hot Bikini Is Giving Modern-Day 'Baywatch'
These Brands Make the Best Cooling Clothing
It's Easy to Beat the Heat Thanks to These 5 Cooling Clothing Brands
Fashion Writer-Approved Swimsuit Trends
I'm a Fashion Writer, and These Are the 4 Swimsuit Trends Actually Worth Buying This Summer
Prince William and Kate Middleton in New Zealand
Royals Love This New Zealand Vacation Destination — And We Can See Why
Swimwear for Large Busts
How to Find the Perfect Swimsuit for Big Boobs
Long Torso Bathing Suits
The 7 Best Bathing Suits For Long Torsos
best swimsuits
These Are the 12 Best Places to Buy Swimsuits Online (So You Can Try Them On At Home)
Fashion Straw Hat
The Best Packable Sun Hats That Make for Stylish Travel Companions
7 Memorial Day Weekend Outfits You Can Make Using Your Swimsuit
7 Memorial Day Outfits You Can Make Using Your Swimsuit
Fashion Linen Shirt
The 8 Best Linen Shirts for Summer
10 Beach Outfits for Summer
10 Beach Outfits to Wear for Summer 2022
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Wore This Risqué Pants Trend With a Genius Summer Style Hack