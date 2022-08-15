Demi Moore Wore the Tiniest Hot Pink Bikini On a Boat

Demi Moore seems to be enjoying her summer — and she's doing it in style, too. The actress shared an Instagram thirst trap on Monday from a luxurious-looking trip that is giving us major vacation envy. She shared a selfie posing on a boat in a tiny hot pink string bikini with a mustard yellow button-down shirt as her cover-up. She accessorized with black aviator shades and she wore her famously long hair down.

"Soaking up summer," she captioned the photo taken against a craggy backdrop, all while surrounded by water.

Moore is a bit of an expert when it comes to bikinis; earlier this year, she released a collection with Andie Swim. At the beginning of the season, the actress gave her followers a sneak peek at the line with gorgeous shots of her modeling the swimsuits.

Just last week, she wore another piece from the brand: the Tropez suit in crochet. She posted the most adorable image to show off the suit. Not only does she love the new piece, but so does her pup, Pilaf. "Meet Pilaf's favorite suit — the Tropez in Crochet," she wrote alongside the gallery.

Demi Moore/Instagram

Moore previously explained the creative process behind the collection to InStyle. "Throughout the design process in developing this special collection with the Andie team, our goal was to create stylish swimsuits that women of all ages can feel confident, secure, and comfortable wearing," she said. "Finding the right swimsuit that fits and feels good can be a vulnerable and challenging experience, so I wanted to design pieces that addressed aspects of women's concerns without compromising the look."