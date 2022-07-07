Demi Moore Collaborated With Andie Swimwear to Create the Cutest Vintage-Inspired Bikinis

With the summer now in full swing, finding a cute swimsuit (or rather, another cute swimsuit) is constantly on our minds. We continue to keep our eyes peeled for amazing Amazon deals and cool collaborations — which is why we rushed to grab our wallets after seeing that Demi Moore partnered with Andie swimwear, bringing us the cutest collection of one-pieces and bikinis.

As you may already know, Moore is an investor in the brand, and last summer, posed with her daughters on a stunning campaign called TOGETHER. This time around, the actress played the role of model again, but also worked with Andie to create specific, flattering designs, which were influenced by Moore's love of vintage fashion.

Drew Escriva/Andie

"Throughout the design process in developing this special collection with the Andie team, our goal was to create stylish swimsuits that women of all ages can feel confident, secure, and comfortable wearing," she told InStyle, exclusively, via email. "Finding the right swimsuit that fits and feels good can be a vulnerable and challenging experience, so I wanted to design pieces that addressed aspects of women's concerns without compromising the look."

Drew Escriva/Andie

Ultimately, Moore chose to go with old Hollywood glamour as a theme of sorts, while ensuring nothing felt too dated or like a costume.

"My love for vintage clothing, which I have been collecting since I was 15 years old, inspired my interpretation for each style, but updated with a modern twist," she continued. "Creating this collection was an exploration of pure joy and something that I thought would be fun and meaningful. I hope women everywhere love it as much as I do."

Drew Escriva/Andie

While simpler, more familiar designs are still part of the mix (such as a sleek, black one-piece), Demi Moore x Andie also includes 10 never-before-seen brand styles and tons of playful prints. Moore made sure to show us all the angles while shooting the campaign, which took place on the French Riviera, in and around Marseilles, over the course of 10 hours.

Drew Escriva/Andie

Demi Moore x Andie ranges from $75 to $155 and, like always, the brand offers inclusive sizing, with items being offered in sizes 0 to 26. Check out more gorgeous photos of Moore rocking the collection, ahead, before shopping it on andieswim.com.

Drew Escriva/Andie

Drew Escriva/Andie

Drew Escriva/Andie

Drew Escriva/Andie

Drew Escriva/Andie

Drew Escriva/Andie

Drew Escriva/Andie