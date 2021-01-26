Demi Lovato Is Returning to Acting
And we just want it to be as good as Camp Rock.
Demi Lovato is returning to her acting roots. The "OK Not To Be OK" singer is slated to star in and executive produce a new NBC comedy titled "Hungry."
According to Hollywood Reporter, "Hungry" will be a single-camera comedy from the offices of longtime sitcom writer Suzanne Martin (who is responsible for Will and Grace, Hot in Cleveland, and Frasier), and will follow a group of friends from a "food issues" group who help each other on their journey with food, love, and success.
Lovato will executive produce alongside a long list of accomplished names, including Martin, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills, Scooter Braun, James Shin, and Scott Manson of SB Projects. The network has already committed to a pilot of the show, and if the show were to go to series, this would be the first time Lovato would be gracing our screens on a weekly basis since 2011 with Disney Channel's Sonny With a Chance.
We personally can't wait to see her flex her acting chomps again — we've been waiting for this moment since Camp Rock.