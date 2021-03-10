Demi Lovato Is Combating Vaccine Misinformation With Phenomenal's 'Pro-Vaxxer' Campaign
Now, you can shop her statement-making sweatshirt for a good cause.
Unfortunately, many of us know someone — or, at least know of someone — who has bought into the myths and misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. At best, it can be frustrating and confusing. At worst, it's downright dangerous, distrusting science and data, and ignoring the death toll from this year-long pandemic.
Thankfully, celebrities are using their voices and overall reach to do some good — Demi Lovato included. The singer has partnered with the social-cause brand Phenomenal, appearing in its 'Pro-Vaxxer' sweatshirt campaign. Posing with her arms up and making a kissy face, she wears a comfy gray design that says just that.
Not only does Lovato's sweatshirt spread a powerful message at a single glance, purchasing one for yourself will help combat all those vaccine myths that continue to spread. According to a release from the brand, "100% of net proceeds from the sale of the sweatshirt will support grassroots mobilization and education efforts to disseminate trusted information to communities of color, particularly Black women, about vaccine safety and effective strategies to ensure accessibility and equitability for vaccine distribution."
The Pro-Vaxxer sweatshirt is currently available on phenomenalwoman.us, with sizing ranging from small to 3XL.