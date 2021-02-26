Demi Lovato Shared a Post Calling Gender Reveals Transphobic
She wants her followers to keep learning.
Gender reveal parties aren't just being credited with brushfires and, sometimes, deaths, transgender rights activist Alok Vaid-Menon called them transphobic — and Demi Lovato agreed. She reposted one of Vaid-Menon's posts on her own Instagram feed, thanking Vaid-Menon for sharing knowledge and education.
"Thank you for sharing your knowledge and educating us always," Lovato wrote alongside Vaid-Menon's post.
"This is not about being politically correct, it's about being correct," the post reads. "The refusal to acknowledge this stems from a misunderstanding of what transphobia is."
Vaid-Menon's post explained that transphobia goes beyond individuals and extends to the entire system of gender norms that insist that non-trans people are somehow more "natural" than trans people. The outspoken activist continued to say that gender expression is up to each person.
"Transphobia is not just prejudice or violence against an individual trans person, it is a belief system that presumes non-trans people to be more 'natural' than trans people," the post continues. "Only individual people can self determine their gender."
Lovato encouraged her followers to read Vaid-Menon's entire post, with a few passages calling out gender reveals specifically: "gender reveals are based on the illusion that genitals = gender and that there are only two options 'boy or girl'" and "gender reveals require not just the invalidation of transness, but the impossibility of transness."
Vaid-Menon's post asserted that many people have become "accustomed" to gendering based on genitalia. "That doesn't make it right" because "only individuals can determine their own gender," they wrote.
Lovato compelled her followers to tag and share the information. Back in 2017, with the release of her documentary, Simply Complicated, Lovato revealed that she is sexually fluid.
"I am on a dating app with both guys and girls," Lovato said in the film. "I am open to human connection, so whether that's through a male or female, that doesn't really matter to me."