Demi Lovato Just Completely Shaved Their Head

Demi Lovato is getting a "fresh start" ahead of the new year.

On Saturday, the singer debuted a dramatic hair transformation on Instagram. Revealing a brand-new buzzcut in a FaceTime-recorded video, Demi showed off their shaved head while posing in a plunging black jacket with a snowy mountain scene in the backdrop. They accessorized with double silver hoop earrings, smoky eye makeup, and a glossy lip. "Shot on FaceTime by @angelokritikos 🖤 #freshstart."

Demi also shared a bathroom mirror selfie of the new cut on their Instagram Stories.

Demi Lovato Credit: @ddlovato/Instagram

Months after chopping their hair into a pixie cut (a symbolic shedding of their "heteronormative box"), the "Stone Cold" singer took things to the next level with an even shorter 'do complemented by a set of baby bangs in February 2021. Throughout the year, they transitioned from platinum blonde to bubblegum pink, before going back to their natural brunette shade.

Lovato hinted at the possibility of a buzzcut earlier this year during an interview with Glamour. They reflected on when they faced backlash for dyeing their hair pink back in 2014, telling the magazine: "My fans react when I color my hair. If they didn't like it, I saw it. It reignited that fear inside of me of being who I really am." They added that now their ultimate goal was to be brave enough to completely shave their head one day.