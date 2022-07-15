Demi Lovato Debuted Bangs in a New Y2K-Inspired Music Video With Paris Hilton

New music (and hair) Friday.

Published on July 15, 2022
Demi Lovato "Substance" Music Video Bob Haircut With Bangs
Photo: Angelo Kritikos

With new music comes ... fresh hair? At least that's the case for Demi Lovato who just dropped a new song titled "Substance" along with a '90s and Y2K-inspired music video, in which Lovato shows off a blunt bob cut with thick fringe.

The video starts off with Lovato in a collared minidress and cropped blazer disrupting a board meeting, where they take a bat to framed platinum records hanging on the wall. From there, the singer participates in a diner food fight, walks into the middle of a beach shoot, and joins a pillow fight in a graffiti-covered home while wearing a white silk and lace slip dress that gets covered in spray paint, as well. At one point, Lovato runs into a woman frying an egg in a pan who mouths, "This is your brain on drugs," a nod to the '80s and '90s public service announcement.

At the end of the video, Lovato is joined by early '00s icon, Paris Hilton. The two climb onto a motorcycle in front of a step-and-repeat, and Paris lights a dynamite before the video cuts to black.

The new pop-punk anthem, which has all the makings of a Blink-182 song from the early aughts, is the second single to drop from Lovato's upcoming 8th studio album, "Holy Fvck" due out August 19.

"I'm so excited to share another taste of what's in store for this album," Demi said in a press release. "We can all relate to searching for something more in life, and I want this song to make you feel like you're having a damn good time while doing it."

