10 Stars Get Real About Their Struggle with Mental Health

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Olivia Bahou
Apr 11, 2018 @ 10:15 am

Mariah Carey is coming forward about her struggle with bipolar disorder.

In an interview with People, the 48-year-old singer and mother fo two says she was first diagnosed in 2001 following a physical and mental breakdown. “I didn’t want to believe it,” Carey said. “Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me.”

The pop star specifically suffers from bipolar II disorder, which causes periods of hypomania as a result of depressive episodes. The difference between bipolar I and II disorder? The severity of the manic episodes is what sets them apart, with bipolar I being more intense.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton's Mental Health Speech

“It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore,” she explained. “I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love—writing songs and making music.” Carey added that she's taking medication, and is working on finding balance in her life. “I’m hopeful we can get to a place where the stigma is lifted from people going through anything alone. It can be incredibly isolating. It does not have to define you and I refuse to allow it to define me or control me," she added.

Carey isn't the only celebrity who has inspired us with her honesty. Demi Lovato, for instance, has also opened up about her struggle with bipolar disorder, specifically. Keep scrolling for more stars, from Carson Daly to Selena Gomez, who have opened up about their struggle with mental health.

1 of 9 Jeff Vespa/Getty

Demi Lovato

Lovato was diagnosed with bipolar in 2011 while receiving inpatient treatment for addiction, cutting, and eating disorders, and describes her mental health as a “work in progress” with the support of her treatment team. “They’re there for me at any moment of the day and will be there to support me throughout my recovery,” Lovato told People. “That relationship is ongoing—it’s not something where you see a therapist once or you see your psychiatrist once, it’s something you maintain to make sure that you want to live with mental illness. You have to take care of yourself.”

“Every day is a work in progress so hopefully I make it to 2017 with my sobriety,” she says of her upcoming five-year sobriety anniversary. “I take it one day at a time and for today I’m doing great.” By speaking out, she’s helping more than just herself: The singer teamed up with Be Vocal: Speak Up for Mental Health to create an authentic photo series of what mental illness really looks like. “I want to prevent [stigma] from being attached from anything mental health,” she said.

Advertisement
2 of 9 Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Carson Daly

Daly has suffered from anxiety and panic attacks since childhood but only publicly opened up about in 2018. “Looking back on my life, I was a worrywart kid. I was always worrying,” he said in March on the Today show. “My father died when I was 5. I had an ulcer when I was in high school. I’ve been nervous my whole life. My very first panic attack happened—and, by the way, I had no idea what it was at the time—when I was a host at MTV. The success of my career, I flew to New York, and my life changed overnight. I had a hard time breathing. I was terrified for no apparent reason.”

3 of 9 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Cara Delevingne

"I suffer from depression and was a model during a particularly rough patch of self hatred," Delevingne wrote on Twitter in March 2016. "I am so lucky for the work I get to do but I used to work to try and escape and just ended up completely exhausting myself."

Advertisement
4 of 9 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez

"As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways," the 24-year-old told People in an exclusive statement in August 2016. "I've discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges." The singer then took some much-needed time off to focus on healing.

Advertisement
5 of 9 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Gwyneth Paltrow

“I felt like a zombie. I couldn’t access my heart. I couldn’t access my emotions. I couldn’t connect,” Paltrow told Good Housekeeping of her postpartum depression after having her son, Moses. 

“I thought postpartum depression meant you were sobbing every single day and incapable of looking after a child,” she explained. “But there are different shades of it and depths of it, which is why I think it’s so important for women to talk about it. It was a trying time. I felt like a failure.”

Advertisement
6 of 9 Jason Merritt/Getty

Catherine Zeta-Jones

“I’m not the kind of person who likes to shout out my personal issues from the rooftops,” she told InStyle in 2012. “But with my bipolar becoming public, I hope fellow sufferers will know it’s completely controllable. I hope I can help remove any stigma attached to it.”

Advertisement
7 of 9 David Livingston/Getty

Brittany Snow

"I went into the hospital when I was 19 for depression and for cutting. I wasn’t the person I wanted to be and I knew something was wrong," Snow told People in 2007.

"The therapist diagnosed me with anorexia, exercise bulimia—instead of throwing up you go to the gym for hours—depression and body dysmorphia. All that, and yet I still had a career! It’s shocking how many people in the business have great careers and this too, and don’t talk about it. It’s that drive and perfectionism."

Advertisement
8 of 9 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Hayden Panettiere

“There’s a lot of misunderstanding — there’s a lot of people out there that think that it’s not real, that it’s not true, that it’s something that’s made up in their minds, that ‘Oh, it’s hormones.’ They brush it off," Panettiere said of her struggle with postpartum depression on Live! with Kelly and Michael in 2015. "It’s something that’s completely uncontrollable. It’s really painful and it’s really scary and women need a lot of support.”

Advertisement
9 of 9 Emma McIntyre/Getty

Lena Dunham

“I’ve always been anxious, but I haven’t been the kind of anxious that makes you run 10 miles a day and make a lot of calls on your Blackberry,” she explained in an interview with Jacqueline Novak. “I’m the kind of anxious that makes you like, ‘I’m not going to be able to come out tonight, tomorrow night or maybe for the next 67 nights.’”

The Girls star has also spoken out about the importance of medication in regulating her mental health. "Meds didn’t make me a hollowed out version of my former self or a messy bar patron with a bad bleach job. They allowed me to really meet myself. I wish that for every lady who has ever struggled. There’s really no shame," she wrote on Instagram.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!