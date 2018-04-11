10 Stars Get Real About Their Struggle with Mental Health

Mariah Carey is coming forward about her struggle with bipolar disorder.

In an interview with People, the 48-year-old singer and mother fo two says she was first diagnosed in 2001 following a physical and mental breakdown. “I didn’t want to believe it,” Carey said. “Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me.”

The pop star specifically suffers from bipolar II disorder, which causes periods of hypomania as a result of depressive episodes. The difference between bipolar I and II disorder? The severity of the manic episodes is what sets them apart, with bipolar I being more intense.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton's Mental Health Speech

“It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore,” she explained. “I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love—writing songs and making music.” Carey added that she's taking medication, and is working on finding balance in her life. “I’m hopeful we can get to a place where the stigma is lifted from people going through anything alone. It can be incredibly isolating. It does not have to define you and I refuse to allow it to define me or control me," she added.

Carey isn't the only celebrity who has inspired us with her honesty. Demi Lovato, for instance, has also opened up about her struggle with bipolar disorder, specifically. Keep scrolling for more stars, from Carson Daly to Selena Gomez, who have opened up about their struggle with mental health.