Demi Lovato Offers a Lesson in Styling Leather Separates—See Her Flawless Getup

Minimalism is not Demi Lovato’s fashion M.O. Take, for instance, her look at the 2016 Grammys, where she marched onto the red carpet in a black Norisol Ferrari tuxedo-meets-dress with a Mouawad body chain necklace and stacks of Loree Rodkin jewels for days. Her chart-topping songs like “Confident” and “Cool for the Summer” don’t lack larger-than-life messages, either.

So for her latest outing Tuesday in New York, Lovato daringly demonstrated how to expertly pair several pieces that we wouldn’t expect to flow together with ease. For starters, the 23-year-old star slipped her toned body into a matching set of leather separates that showcased her tan midriff. The high-waisted skirt and bandeau-like top could have spoken for themselves with her studded sandals; however, that wasn’t enough for Demi.

She then proceeded to add a military-inspired Zadig & Voltaire ($428; us.zadig-et-voltaire.com) jacket with patches that most stars typically pair with, say, a plain white tee and light wash jeans. For Lovato, though, the layering piece worked over the matte leather base pieces. Her oversize geek-chic glasses brought the sexy ensemble slightly back down to earth and her rectangular clutch delivered an alternative layer of texture—not to mention those few rings and one simple gold necklace. More sometimes is more.