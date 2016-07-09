Demi Lovato Flaunts Her Amazing Curves at Brooklyn Concert

Is it getting hot in here, or is it just Demi Lovato? The 23-year-old singer performed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, last night, and she looked smokin' hot, to say the least.

Lovato, who recently released the sultry single "Body Say," is currently in the middle of her Future Now Tour, which she's co-headlining with her former Disney Channel peer Nick Jonas. However, the pair have come a long way from their Camp Rock days—Lovato flaunted her best assets on the Barclays stage in an amazingly intricate black bodysuit. The ensemble featured lace sleeves, a waist-cinching belt, and a thong back! Lovato rocked fishnets and thigh-high boots with the racy getup for an incredibly sexy overall look.

The "Cool for the Summer" singer seemed to have a great time at the show. She posted several Snapchats throughout the night. One showed off her sultry smokey eye before the show, while another showed her dropping it low backstage while wearing the aforementioned booty-bearing ensemble.

Lovato seems more than happy to show off her killer curves, and she gets major kudos for that. It seems as though she's living her own lyrics, and we have to agree: "What's wrong with being confident?"

