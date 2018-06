8 of 15

December 2002

WHO Courteney Cox, 38

WHY The actress talks about life after Friends.

WEARING A Marc Jacobs top and a Karim necklace

NOTABLE QUOTE "When I was growing up, acting wasn't on my mind. When you're raised in Alabama, you don't think that way. There are no actors in the family; We're all very practical. Then I did a commercial-I don't even knbow how I fell into it and I thought, This is fun. It wasn't a lifelong dream, but now it feels meant to be."